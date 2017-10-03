Legendary Rockstar Dies

According to his official Facebook, legendary Tom Petty passed away late Monday night at 66 years old from cardiac arrest. Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family.

“On behalf of the Tom Petty family we are devastated to announce the untimely death of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend Tom Petty.

He suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu in the early hours of this morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived.

He died peacefully at 8:40pm PST surrounded by family, his bandmates and friends.”

