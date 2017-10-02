Step Jam 2017

WDKX Step Team – OPEN CALL
If your school has what it takes to perform at the WDKX Step Jam, Dec 9th at the Blue Cross Arena – submit your application now
Rules and Guidelines:
- One entry per STEP TEAM, per school
- Grades 7 – 12
- Steppers must have at least 90% attendance at school—no more than two missed days a month.
School must verify.
- No more than 20 steppers
- Appropriate dress code is required
- Parental consent is required for all steppers
- Performance cannot be longer than 7 minutes
Questions or concerns, please call 262-2050