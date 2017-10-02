step2016_banner
Blog

Step Jam 2017

step2016_banner

stepteamregistrationform2017

WDKX Step Team – OPEN CALL

If your school has what it takes to perform at the WDKX Step Jam, Dec 9th at the Blue Cross Arena – submit your application now

Rules and Guidelines:

  • One entry per STEP TEAM, per school
  • Grades 7 – 12
  • Steppers must have at least 90% attendance at school—no more than two missed days a month.

School must verify.

  • No more than 20 steppers
  • Appropriate dress code is required
  • Parental consent is required for all steppers
  • Performance cannot be longer than 7 minutes

Questions or concerns, please call 262-2050

stepteamregistrationform2017