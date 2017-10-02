Step Jam 2017

stepteamregistrationform2017

WDKX Step Team – OPEN CALL

If your school has what it takes to perform at the WDKX Step Jam, Dec 9th at the Blue Cross Arena – submit your application now

Rules and Guidelines:

One entry per STEP TEAM, per school

Grades 7 – 12

Steppers must have at least 90% attendance at school—no more than two missed days a month.

School must verify.

No more than 20 steppers

Appropriate dress code is required

Parental consent is required for all steppers

Performance cannot be longer than 7 minutes

Questions or concerns, please call 262-2050

