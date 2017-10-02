UPDATE: Las Vegas Shooting Suspect Identified More Than 400 People Hurt & 50 Dead

The gunman in the mass shooting that took place in Las Vegas has been identified. More than 400 people hurt and 50 people have been killed at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Authorities have confirmed 64 year old Stephen Paddock from Mesquite, Nevada as the shooter.

Paddock fired shots into the crowd from the 32nd floor from the Mandalay Bay Hotel. Law enforcement found eight weapons and high powered rifles in the hotel room.

Authorities cleared Marilou Danley the woman who was a person of interest and there is no known link to terror groups.

Do you think this is an act of domestic terrorism?

