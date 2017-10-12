Your favorite song might show if you have psychopathic tendencies

A NYU psychologist is trying to link music taste to psychopathy.

If either No Diggity’ by Blackstreet or ‘Lose Yourself’ by Eminem are one of your favorite songs, you might be a psychopath according to a preliminary study at NYU.

The researchers played 260 songs from the last 70 years for 200 participants.

Those with high scores on the Levenson Self-Report Psychopathy Scale tended to be the biggest fans of Blackstreet and Eminem.

The study attempted to find a way to easily identify psychopaths without them knowing.

The next step is to conclude if music preferences and psychopathy are actually connected. If they are will playlists help authorities to predict possible psychopaths?

The research is still in its early stages.

