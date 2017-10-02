Model Goes Blind After Getting Tattoo

Taking body modifications a little too far.

24 year old Canadian model Catt Gallinger enjoys expressing herself through body modifications. She has dozens of tattoos and a split tongue. Her most recent venture has been an eye tattoo. She decided to let her boyfriend tattoo her eyeball! It’s called sclera staining – coloring of the white part of the eyeball. Her boyfriend assured her he knew how to perform the procedure. According to reports, after pressuring her for months to let him do it he did it all wrong causing the girl to go blind in the tattooed eye. Her eyeball ballooned and began to leak purple ink.

Needless to say she broke up with her boyfriend.

