Toddler Shoots Playmates at Daycare

Two toddlers were rushed to the hospital for gun shot wombs.

The toddlers were shot by another child while at a daycare center in Dearborn, Mi. The daycare center is run out of a woman’s home. According to police multiple firearms were found in the house.

Police are concerned as to why there was an accessible loaded gun at a daycare. The remaining children at the daycare were taken to the police station where they were reunited with their parents.

The children accidentally shot are in serious but in stable condition.

No charges have been made yet.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

