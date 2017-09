Hugh Hefner passed away. Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family.

Known as the modern day Jay Gatsby, Hefner was an instant success since he started the infamous Playboy magazine in the 50’s. He turned his magazine into an entertainment juggernaut.

According to Playboy Enterprises, Hefner died of natural causes and will be buried next to Marilyn Monroe, the first cover model of Playboy Magazine.

