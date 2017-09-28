WalMart Welcomes Themselves Into Our Homes

Walmart announced today it will begin testing a new service that will allow customers with home smart devices, like the August doorbell and security cameras, to have their packages delivered inside their home instead of left on the doorstep.

This test will also include online grocery orders, which won’t just be placed inside the house like the packages, but will be put away in the fridge and freezer, when appropriate.The retailer says it will soon start this test in the Silicon Valley area with select customers who have opted into to try the new service.

The customers will use a August smart lock to allow delivery drivers a one time entry into their home. By using these smart home devices the customer can see the entire delivery process from start to end, beginning with a notification sent to their phone.

The deliveries are being handled by Deliv – a service that Walmart owned for deliveries in Miami.The Deliv driver will use a one time passcode to enter the home with the package or grocery order, then put the cold and frozen groceries away, if need be.

Now first things first I’m all for convenience ……. However I don’t know about you but I don’t want anyone knowing where I live let alone having access to my home when I’m not around lol, technology is getting a little toooooooo out of hand and yes I might be the laziest person everyone knows but even I can’t see myself doing this.

