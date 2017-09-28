Pitino Fired

The University of Louisville placed basketball coach Rick Pitino was placed on leave Wednesday following an FBI investigation into a college basketball scandal. Louisville’s official announced the decision, noting Pitino is “effectively fired.”

Louisville “University-6″ as listed within investigation documents, with claims of deal with university staff, Adidas official James Gatto and others to pay $100,000 to a committed recruit’s family.

The New York City native took over at Louisville in 2001. He led the them to a 416-143 record across 16 seasons, highlighted by an NCAA tournament title in 2013. Pitino, a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame, also coached at Boston University, Providence Kentucky and Hawaii. He also spent time as the coach of the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics, Reporters at ESPN hinted Pitino had entertained the idea of a NBA coaching return but it was highly unlikely.

I would have to say I’d hope Pitino isn’t involved with everything he’s being accused of, seeing he has accomplished a lot in 16 years as head coach at The University Of Louisville. Not to mention the way the NCAA can make a legacy disappear is amazing just ask the Fab 5, Derrick Rose, Reggie Bush or even some of the members of that historic 90s UNLV Runnin Rebels Men’s basketball team. Lets just say the NCAA has a keen skill of erasing things from the history books.

written by Xavier

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

