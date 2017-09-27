Sexually Transmitted Disease’s Are At All Time High In The U.S.

Hold up! You mean to tell me there is an increase in sexually transmitted disease in infants in the United States??… #JesusTakeTheWheel

According to a new report from the Center For Disease Control STD’s have risen to an all time high in the U.S. for 2016. This would include women, infants, gay and bisexual men.

For the sake of the babies please use protection folks.

In 2016 there were a reported 1.6 million cases of chlamydia, 470,000 cases of gonorrhea, and 28,000 of syphilis again that was what was only reported.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Dr. Jonathan Mermin, director of the CDC’s National Center for HIV/AIDS, Viral Hepatitis, STD, and TB Prevention said “Increases in STDs are a clear warning of a growing threat”.

Listen here now.. For real y’all better strap up!

