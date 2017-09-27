Workout Wednesday: Medicine Ball Plank

Balance + Core + Focus

The form of this exercise is identical to the form of a pushup aka full plank position.

You’re going to need three medicine balls. Make sure the medicine balls under your hands are approximately the same size while the one beneath your feet is slightly larger.

Get into a full plank on top of the balls engaging your core and keeping your hips up so you’re completely straight then hold for 30 seconds. Repeat 3-5 times. Rest for 15 seconds in between.

If you can hold it for longer, go for it! Make sure you tag us if you try it or use #WDKXGetFit !

