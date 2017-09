You’ll never guess who police think did it…

Police have named Yo Gotti as a person of interest in the Young Dolph shooting.

According to TMZ, Dolph was rushed to the hospital with multiple non-lifethreathing gunshot wounds.

Supposedly, before the shoot out, Gotti’s crew and Dolph’s crew got into it. Shortly after the disagreement, shots were fired outside the Lowes Hotel where both rapper were staying.

