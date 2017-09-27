Young Thug Arrested

This is the third time this year Young Thug has dealt with legal issues.

Earlier this year he faced a drug charge but it was thrown out due to a technicality. Then he faced charges for allegedly slapping a woman but he was cleared. Now, he is dealing with a felony drug charge for the possession of… marijuana & a misdemeanor for… tinted windows while in Georgia over the weekend.

It blows my mind people can have prosperous businesses in places like Colorado and Washington selling marijuana yet people are still getting hit with felonies in other states. I understand the laws vary when you cross state lines but it’s still mind blowing to me.

What do you think?

