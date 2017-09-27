Kim Khloe & Kylie Pregnant

Possible pregnancy pact?

Just kidding. It’s just crazy 3 sisters are all having babies a couple weeks apart.

Kim’s having a baby via surrogate. Kimye’s new baby girl is due in January.

Kylie’s having Travis Scott’s baby. Sources say she’s 5 months pregnant and she’s having a girl. Due shortly after Kim in February.

Khloe’s having a baby by Cleveland Cavalier Tristian Thompson. No word on the sex of the baby just yet. According to sources she’s only about 3 months along which will make her due date somewhere around March.

Congrats to the Kardashians & Jenners on their new additions to the clan.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

