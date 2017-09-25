colin-kaepernick-112316-getty-ftr-usjpg_bgdzvd1wwv1j1ly6vx0iuvff9
Trump Incites Increase in Protesting NFL

His rant on Twitter and on stage has encouraged a 2000% increase in protests by players. 130 players sat, knelt, or raised fists for the national anthem during Sunday’s day games; while last week, only six players protested.

Remember Obama’s reaction to Kaepernick taking a knee?