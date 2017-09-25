Trump Incites Increase in Protesting NFL

Courageous Patriots have fought and died for our great American Flag — we MUST honor and respect it! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

Sports fans should never condone players that do not stand proud for their National Anthem or their Country. NFL should change policy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

His rant on Twitter and on stage has encouraged a 2000% increase in protests by players. 130 players sat, knelt, or raised fists for the national anthem during Sunday’s day games; while last week, only six players protested.

Remember Obama’s reaction to Kaepernick taking a knee?



Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

