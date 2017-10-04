Roc Community: #ROCRelief

#ROCRelief Benefit to Support Puerto Rico, Other Caribbean Islands

The City of Rochester is working in collaboration with the Red Cross, the Rochester City School District, Pathstone, New York State Assemblyman David Gantt, the Rochester Police Department and the Rochester Fire Department to host the #ROCRelief event to benefit Puerto Rico and other Caribbean Islands devastated by recent natural disasters. The benefit will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 7 at Parcel 5 (corner of East Main Street and Cortland Street).

“We have a large Puerto Rican and Caribbean community in Rochester, and the pain of these disasters is being felt close to home,” Mayor Lovely A. Warren said. “My thoughts and prayers go out to our friends and neighbors impacted by this devastation, and I am happy to support this opportunity to provide relief.”

The benefit will feature Latino bands Orquestra Antonetti and Afrikando. Proceeds and donations will go to the Red Cross, which is facilitating aid to disaster victims.

Any organizations interested in joining this effort should contact Ray Mayoliz at (585) 465-8171.

Further details about the event will be released as they are confirmed.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

