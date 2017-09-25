Students Required to Email Photo Before Purchasing Ticket to School Dance

A Wisconsin high school is requiring females to submit a photo of their dress before they can purchase a ticket for the high school’s homecoming dance.

Pewaukee High School has a strict dress code and in that dress code it bans spaghetti straps, show of cleavage & show of midriff or have a skirt that shorter than fingertip length.

The report says for photo that are not sent parents are being told to email the principal to ensure that their child will dress according to the school’s dress code policy.

There’s a 50/50 split on how parents feel about the request.

Do you think the school overstepped its boundaries?

written by DJ Sight

