Offset From Migos Launches Fundraising Campaign For American Cancer Society

Offset from the group Migos is out here doing some really good things!

By honoring his late grandmother Sallie Ann Smith, Offset has started a campaign to raise $500,000 for the American Cancer Society to help fund a research grant for bladder cancer.

Offset said his grandmother was one of his biggest coaches and she motivated him to be his best.

Also, if you donate money to Offset’s campaign you could be entered to win a shopping trip to LA with the rap star.

Shout out to Offset this is pretty dope!!

You can catch Offset in Rochester with the rest of his group Migos for Fall Fest on September 29th! Click here for ticket info.

If you’d like to donate to Offset’s fundraiser click Cancer.org

