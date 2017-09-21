hurricane
News

Evacuate or Die

Puerto Rican authorities have warned residents to “evacuate or die” as Hurricane Maria approaches.

Maria barreled through Puerto Rico bringing 155 mph winds, floods, and knocking out the power leaving 3.5 million in the dark.

This is the strongest hurricane to hit in almost 100 years. The storm also devastated Guadeloupe. Destroying a number of banana plantations. While the death toll on the island of Dominica continues to rise as a result of Hurricane Maria.

 