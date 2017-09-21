Puerto Rican authorities have warned residents to “evacuate or die” as Hurricane Maria approaches.

Maria barreled through Puerto Rico bringing 155 mph winds, floods, and knocking out the power leaving 3.5 million in the dark.

Starting To receive images from Puerto Rico. My sister just sent me this. It’s from Utuado my hometown. #HurricaneMaria pic.twitter.com/STnSEI9yBm — Antonio Paris (@AntonioParis) September 20, 2017

This is the strongest hurricane to hit in almost 100 years. The storm also devastated Guadeloupe. Destroying a number of banana plantations. While the death toll on the island of Dominica continues to rise as a result of Hurricane Maria.

WATCH: Aerial footage shows Hurricane Maria’s “total destruction” of Dominica https://t.co/Wxb8LARZ7s pic.twitter.com/b5NKPNYdYj — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 20, 2017

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

