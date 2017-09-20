The Mad Pooper Strikes Again

The hunt is on for the Mad Pooper!

Seven weeks ago the jogger was spotted popping a squat in the yard of a family’s home in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Supposedly the woman has been taking a dump in the same spot for over 2 months. She makes a stop once a week to poop in the yard even though there’s a public bathroom at the park nearby. She’s even been spotted running with toilet paper tucked in her pants.

When Catherine Budde’s children saw the woman squatting in the yard she confronted the pooper she asked ‘Are you really taking a poop right here in front of my kids!?’ She’s like, ‘Yeah, sorry!’

Budde even put a sign in her yard asking the woman to stop and she continues to poop there.

The jogger could face indecent exposure and public defecation charges if she is caught.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

