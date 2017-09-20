Toys R Us Files for Bankruptcy

The children’s store is struggling to compete with online competition.

Toys R Us is in a massive amount of debt. They are currently trying to find a way out of their $5 billion debt.

The store said it would keep its 1,600 Toys ‘R’ Us and Babies ‘R’ Us stores open as the holiday season approaches.

Toys ‘R’ Us is now amongst a list of retailers that have filed for bankruptcy, including Payless and Gymboree. Many retailers acrossthe country have been closing stores and laying off employees, instead shifting to online capabilities.

