Kevin Hart Scandal

After a weekend in Vegas pictures emerged of Hart snuggling up to a traveling stripper at a club. Then a video was released of Hart engaging in sexual activities on a bed off camera with Montia Sabbag the traveling stripper from Long Beach. Then it cuts to the two getting dressed on camera.

“Someone tried to set Kevin up in a failed extortion attempt,” Hart’s rep told PEOPLE. “As law enforcement is involved, we cannot comment further as it could affect the investigation.”

Meanwhile his new wife is home pregnant.

Hart released an apology on his Instagram:

Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will. I’m not perfect and have never claimed to be …I love you all. A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Sep 16, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

What are your thoughts?

