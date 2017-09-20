Act Your Age

Why teens don’t act their age.

According to research, today’s 18-year-olds act like 15-year-olds of the late 70s because of how they’re raised.

Teens are experiencing sex, drinking, working, and driving much later than predecessors.

Back in the day, it was a means for survival to find a job and start a family early. Today parents have developed the habit of helicopter parenting carefully nurturing their children for a longer time which has led to less independence but that doesn’t necessarily mean their children are more sheltered.

Teens are concerned about their futures more than ever because they understand a college degree is necessary to succeed so they aren’t willing to jeopardize their future by engaging in risky behavior.

The percentage of high school seniors who’d dated or tried alcohol was more than 20% lower between 2010 and 2016 than it was four decades previously, per Scientific American.

