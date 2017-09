Can you guess it?

The least diverse state in the country is West Virginia.

While the most diverse state according to research is California.

The diversity is based off of ethnicity, religion, marital status, birthplace region, occupation, language, income, etc.

New York ranked 5th on the diversity list.

Most:

California: 71

Texas: 69.5

Hawaii: 69

New Jersey: 69

New York: 68.5

Least:

West Virginia: 55.5

Maine: 56

Vermont: 57.5

New Hampshire: 59

Montana: 59

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter