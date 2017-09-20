More Than 200 People Dead After Earthquake

Our prayers are with Mexico.

The 7.1 earthquake hit Mexico City Tuesday just after 1p local time. Buildings collapsed and roads separated as people searched for safety.

Experts say this was a shallow quake and unrelated to the quake in southern Mexico that occurred 2 weeks ago. Oddly enough Mexico City experienced an earthquake that measured 8.0 on the Richter scale on the same day in 1985 killing thousands.

The death toll for the current quake is 217 and unfortunately still climbing.

Terribles las escenas de derrumbe de edificios a causa del temblor. pic.twitter.com/T0eHYbG5EN — José Luis Morales (@JLMNoticias) September 19, 2017

