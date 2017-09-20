Workout Wednesdays: Trust Fall

I love this workout! When you go into the gym find the lat machine it looks like this:

Instead of using it the traditional way, put your knees on the seat and your ankles between the pads making sure it is secure around your ankles for support. Keep your back nice and straight, abs engaged then slowly lower yourself to the ground slightly touching a bosu ball placed in front of the machine.

When your hands reach the ball gently push yourself back up. You should feel engagement in your abs (so make sure your hips are tucked in), quads, and hamstrings.

You really have to trust yourself to do this one! That’s why I call it a trust fall. Make sure your listen to your body and if you have lower back pain consult a physician or fitness professional.

If you try this workout, post a video on IG or Facebook and tag us or use #WDKXGetFit !

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

