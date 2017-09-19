Shot’s Fired: Leah Remini Calls Out Jada Pinkett For Being Down With Scientology

Sooooo Leah Remini spilled the beans in her new memoir Troublemaker on Jada Pinkett saying she is in fact down with Scientology.

Leah told the Daily Beast that Jada pretty much is a weirdo and has been in Scientology for a very long time. Leah said she has actually seen Jada at the Scientology’s Celebrity Center all the time however, she never did see Will Smith there.

And get this Leah also said Tom Cruise invited her, Jada, and Will over to his home and then asked them all to play hide-and-go seek….. *crickets*…. she wrote “he literally wanted to play hide-and-seek with a bunch of grown-ups in what was probably close to a 7,000-square-foot house on almost three full acres of secluded land.”

Yeah…

Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live asked Jada if she read Leah Remini’s book Jada said “Oh, she lied.” and after Cohen asked ‘Isn’t that weird, to play tag?’ Jada replied, ‘No, the kids were there.’

Leah called Jada out saying she is all about the lies hunty… Well alrighty then.

Oh and Jada celebrated her 46th Birthday yesterday – unbothered

Happy Birthday Jada!

Source: The Daily Beast

