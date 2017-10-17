PSA: Community Event

This year’s Outreach Community Center Annual Banquet keynote speaker is Tony Collins. Collins played running back for the NFL New England Patriots from 1981-1987 after playing football for East Carolina University. As a Patriot, Collins was selected twice for the Pro Bowl and played in Superbowl XX.

Event: Outreach Community Center Annual Banquet

Date: November 17, 2017

Time: 7-10 p.m.

Location: Ramada Plaza Rochester Airport

Address: 911 Brooks Avenue, Rochester, New York 14624

RSVP: by October 21, 2017 (585) 328-0887

If you have any questions please contact Bishop Herman L. Dailey (OCC founder/director) at (585) 328-0887 or outreac1@rochester.rr.com or myself at the same phone number or bgeoffroot@gmail.com.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

