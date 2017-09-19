Man Ended Up In River Because Of GPS

Have you ever used your GPS to get to a location in the GPS gave you the wrong directions and sent you elsewhere?

Well that’s what happened to a Pennsylvania man when he was using his Global Positioning System device and it caused him to drive into a Pennsylvania river.

Reports say the man GPS had him driving along a bicycle path and when the man realize he couldn’t drive anymore on the path he tried to reverse his car and found out he couldn’t move.

The path was so narrow that the man car slid sideways into the river. The man wasn’t hurt and police issued him several tickets.

