Usher dropped his second studio album My Way on September 16th 1997 which featured some of his biggest hit’s like ‘Nice & Slow’, ‘My Way’, and ‘You Make Me Wanna’.

Wow can you believe it’s been 20 years?? Time flies when you are having fun!

What are your favorite songs off of Usher’s My Way?

