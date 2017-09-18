Rochester Man Shot Trying To Stop Robbery #Hero

To the Good Samaritan that tried to intervene and help stop a 63 year old man from being robbed at gunpoint on Portland Ave. over the weekend we appreciate you and you are a true hero.

Most people would not try to stop a robbery but this gentleman did and as result he was shot in the process of trying to save someone else.

Please keep him in your prayers for a speedy recovery and if you know who this hero is PLEASE uplift him and show him love because the amount of courage and selflessness he demonstrated in his actions deserves to be celebrated.

Thank you for your courageous act of compassion. #EveryDayHero

Police are still searching for the suspect so if you have any information that will lead to his arrest let RPD know ASAP.

Source: 13Wham.com

