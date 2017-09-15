Jadah Blue Added To Cast Of Black Ink Crew New York

You ever know someone whom you see so much light, love, positive energy, and life in them you can feel it in your spirit that they are going to leave their fingerprint on this world in a big way?!

With that said I am so excited and proud to announce Jadah Blue, Rochester’s very own will be a part of the Black Ink Crew cast in New York City!!

Yes, yes, yessssssssss!!! #proud

Now, I watch is Black Ink Crew so to see one of our own joining the cast in New York City I can’t even express how elated I am lol. Feel like my team just won the Super Bowl AGAIN hahaha!

Along with Ceaser, Sky, Ted, Walt, and Donna to name a few you can add Rochester’s own Jadah Blue.

I had a chance to chat with her briefly and she said she is on her fourth day of filming and she’s grateful for her support from everyone at home and she thanks God for this opportunity.

Jadah, a phenomenal make up artist, and a hell of a stylist – her thigh high jean boots were AUHMAZING can now add reality star to her resume!! #talent #trendsetter

We wish you the best Jadah and can’t wait to see you on the new season of Black Ink Crew New York!!

Make sure ya’ll follow Jadah on social media.

Facebook: Jadah Blue

Instagram: @therealjadahblue

