Selena Gomez Has Transplant And Her Best Friend Donated Kidney

Selena Gomez best friend, and now for life Francia Raisa donated one of her kidney’s to Selena who underwent a kidney transplant this summer.

Battling lupus Selena said it was necessary for her health to have the transplant and lupus of often misunderstood. She thanked her best friend and said she is incredibly blessed.

Selena announced she had lupus in October of 2015 explaining to her fans why she had taken a break.

Selena Gomez wrote via Instagram:

selenagomez: ‘I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith’

Would your best friend give up a kidney for you?

Wishing you good health and continued healing Selena!

