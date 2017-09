The Department of Justice made the decision not to file charges in the independent investigation into the death of Freddie Gray Jr. in Baltimore, Maryland.

According to documents filed by Federal Officials there was not enough evidence to prosecute the six officers in Gray’s death with criminal federal civil rights charges.

Freddie Gray died in police custody back in April 2015 which sparked outrage and riots through the nation over police brutality.

Read the full DOJ report click Justice.gov

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter