Yep Floyd Mayweather is talking to puppets, the Awkward Puppets. Durning the interview Mayweather said he has 7 women and he doesn’t deal with girls, he deals with women.

Mayweather also told awkward puppets he doesn’t have hair on his legs because he is “too smoove” hahaha.. Oh and he will not fight another fight, ever.

Hmmm we will see!

Would you get into a relationship someone who has multiple partners?

Check it out

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter