In March a man in London was fatally attacked by his dog while filming a documentary for BBC about drugs.

The staffordshire bull terrier jumped straight for his owner’s neck when the cameras weren’t rolling. The owner died a couple hours later at the hospital. According to the veterinary toxicologist it is “likely that this attack happened because this dog had taken cocaine … up to 48 hours before,” which likely caused the dog to attack.

