Today is the day to VOTE!

Polling sites are open from 12pm-9pm.

Why 12pm? Because this is for the “Primary Election” where voters who are enrolled in a party nominate a party candidate and party officers who they feel best represents their needs.

To look up your voter information to ensure you are enrolled in a party before you he’d to vote or to find your polling site click monroecounty.gov

If you need a ride between 5pm-9pm today call 585-957-1420 to arrange a ride courtesy of Feel Safe VIP.

