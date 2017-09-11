‘Black Klansman’ A Jordan Peele And Spike Lee Movie Collabo

This is not fake news, nope!

Spike Lee and Jordan Peele (director of Get Out) are teaming up to make a new movie based on the true story of an African-American police officer who penetrated the KKK.

Black Klansman will be a thriller and it will star John David Washington (Denzel Washington’s son and HBO Ballers star) as Ron Stallworth the Colorado Springs, Colorado detective who responded to an ad for new Ku Klux Klan members. Stallworth was accepted in to the KKK becoming one of the head of the local chapter.

John David Washington fine like his daddy #MCM (Sight is going to be mad now hahahaha)

And again Spike Lee and Jordan Peele are teaming up for this project.

In the words of my girl Issa Rae this is going to be hella dope!

Source: Rolling Stone

