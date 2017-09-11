“It” breaks records

It was the biggest hit horror has ever seen.



“It” was not only the biggest horror film opening at $117.1 million but it also broke the record for largest movie opening in the month of September.

The $35 million budget film is part 1 of a two part series.

Reviews for the film were very strong which enticed audiences to float to the theaters.

I saw it. I thought it was pretty good. The director, Andy Muschietti, did a brilliant job. I enjoyed his style. I also thought Bill Skarsgard did a great job playing creepy. The characters were innocent and had pretty thorough arcs through the film. I have to go back and watch the original now.

