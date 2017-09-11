Lonzo Ball Releases New Song

The most talked-about 2017 NBA rookie Lonzo Ball who stirred up controversy a few weeks back on his family’s new reality Facebook show by making comments saying Nas is out of date and Migos is real hip hop, is making headlines again.

The bigmouth rookie just released a new video and song called ‘Melo ball’ even though it’s far from lyrical content like Nas I can’t lie the song is not that bad it sounds better than 60% of the hip hop that’s out now.

Even though he impressed me a little with music he still has to impress the world in live up to the hype that is Dad sold everybody and I hope he lives up to it.

Shouts to the Ball family.

written by DJ Sight

