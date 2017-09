Lonzo Ball Releases New Song

The most talked-about 2017 NBA rookie Lonzo Ball who stirred up controversy a few weeks back on his family’s new reality Facebook show by making┬ácomments saying Nas is out of date and Migos is real hip hop, is making headlines again.

The bigmouth rookie just released a new video and song called ‘Melo ball’ even though it’s far from lyrical content like Nas I can’t lie the song is not that bad it sounds better than 60% of the hip hop that’s out now.

Even though he impressed me a little with music he still has to impress the world in live up to the hype that is Dad sold everybody and I hope he lives up to it.

Shouts to the Ball family.

written by DJ Sight

