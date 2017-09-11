Shady Shady

Comedian Sommore comes for Cardi B.

The queen of comedy Sommore allegedly took a shot at hip hop’s newest rising star Cardi B on Instagram. The queen of comedy posted a video of Bodak Yellow captioned “Just because you’re busy doesn’t mean you’re winning check your paperwork”.

Cardi B fans came for the queen of comedy’s head and treated her like hurricane Harvey Irma & Jose and dragged her all over the place.

Well you can tell Cardi B has grown to be a great professional. Check her response below.

written by DJ Sight

