NFL Bills Can’t Afford To Lose Sunday

After the New England Patriots lost on Thursday night to the Kansas City Chiefs (42-27) the Buffalo Bills find themselves in a rear position on Sunday, a chance to be in first place.

The Buffalo Bills have made a lot of changes with their brand new head coach Sean McDermott, the trade of their star wide receiver Sammy Watkins and concerns on the health of quarterback Tyrod Taylor (who will play) on Sunday.

Why do I say that the Bills can’t afford to lose game 1 of the NFL season? It’s because they’re taking on the NY Jets, who are basically playing for next season already according to there fan base. We’ll see what happens Sunday at 1pm . Make sure you are listening to WDKX for details on how you can get tickets to a game this season.

written by Tariq

