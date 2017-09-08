Lawmakers push for bus cameras

Bye bye red light cameras, hello bus cameras.

As the school year begins, lawmakers are pushing even harder for bus cameras to be added to our children’s school buses. This initiative is to protect our children from the thousands of people that run through school bus stop signs daily.

According to a recent study by the New York Association of Pupil Transportation, 24,000 cars illegally past school bus stop signs everyday.

The next time lawmakers will meet regarding this initiative in Albany is in January.

Do you support it?

