Atlanta police officers are investigating why a tiger was roaming freely in the city near I-75 interstate. Reports say the tiger jumped a fence to a suburban home and attacked a small dog. When police came to the scene they shot and killed the tiger.

The tiger was a 6 year old circus tiger that escaped from a nearby transport truck carrying 13 other tigers heading towards Tennesee to catch a flight to Europe. The surviving tigers are safe and in good health.

Also the dog that was attacked lived.

