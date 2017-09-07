Can you feel it?

We all have moments where we hear a song that it takes us back to a certain time and a place.

You hear that one song by that one artist and you get Goosebumps (or what some people are calling now skin orgasms). According to new research, 50% of us get them when we listen to a song.

Matthew Sachs is the lead researcher on this study and he believes that if your skin responds to music, that it could mean the part of your brain that processes emotion and the part that processes what you hear are so interconnected it results in a physical reaction.

Which brings scientific proof to the term “I’m really feeling that song.”

written by Tariq Spence

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

