Fair or Foul?

Man Facing Prison Time After Snooping Catching Wife Cheating

A New Jersey man by the name of Sean Don found his wife in bed with her boss after using the find my iPhone app to locate his son’s iPad.

The man already suspected his wife was cheating & when the phone app lead him to a Rockland New York apartment he decided to investigate.

Sean recorded short 2 videos of him busting his wife having the affair and in the video you hear him yelling at his wife asking her “what are you doing” and she jumps off her side dude in shock asking him to stop recording .

The side dude who name is Albert Lopez got into a shouting match with Sean and ordered him to leave his home after a brief struggle.

A few months later Sean got a letter informing him a Rockland grand jury had indicted him on charges of felony burglary and unlawful surveillance.

So not only was he hurt from the betrayal of his wife but he’s also facing up to 15 years in jail if convicted.

Do you think the husband should be convicted and sent to jail or should he get a pass?

written by DJ Sight

