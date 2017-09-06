Workout Wednesdays: Donkey Kicks

These literally kicked my ass!

Make sure you have a spot on these! They’re super hard to do on your own.

To get in position get on your hands and knees beneath the bar. Then place the bar in the middle of your foot. From there push straight up! I played myself and originally put 25 pounds on each side and I couldn’t even lift the bar so I just put 10 on each side instead. If you’re just starting out just use the weight of the bar.

Do 3 sets of 15. Rest 20 seconds in between each set.

If you try this workout, post a video on IG or Facebook and tag us or use #WDKXGetFit !

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

