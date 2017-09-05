The Autobiography of Gucci

Coming to stores September 19th.
The glo up of Gucci is one for the books and with the help of author Neil Martinez-Belkin Gucci’s story will come to life.
The autobiography will talk in depth about Gucci’s upbringing, life in Atlanta, the creation of Brick Squad, his weight loss, and ultimately what made him turn his life around after being released from prison.
The Greatest Story Never Told!! #TheAutobiographyOfGucciMane
Pre-Order Now@amazon https://t.co/5ix7x7wNUJ @iBooks https://t.co/j9ED82NpOA pic.twitter.com/Jgff5XujSW
— Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) August 30, 2017
Is this a book you’ll be picking up?