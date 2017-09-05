Customers Sue Restaurants For Adding Bacon

Two restaurants in the Detroit area dropped the ball on this one.

On behalf of the Muslim and Jewish customers that were mistakenly served bacon 2 lawsuits have been filed. Due to religious beliefs billions of people around the world cannot eat pork. However, Denny’s and KFC did not keep that in mind when they served their customers bacon after they explicitly asked for it to be removed.

According the the manager at Denny’s, it was a mistake for the bacon to be added to the veggie omelette because the bacon is right next to the veggies in their omelette preparation station. KFC added the bacon to the chicken sandwich due to a miscommunication.

The customers are suing for monetary compensation for emotional and physical distress.

My question is why couldn’t they just return the food? Or if you know you have dietary restrictions aren’t you in the habit of checking your food before eating it?

What do you think?

