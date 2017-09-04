Doctors Urge Parents to Vaccinate Their Children

Back to school time means cooties soon come.

There has been a lot of controversy over vaccinations in recent years. Should you or should you not vaccinate your children? Are vaccinations dangerous?

I don’t have children so I’ve never done my due diligence in researching the topic. I just know I got all my vaccinations and I don’t have polio so they must be a good thing, right?

Due to a lot of the controversy people have been seeking alternatives and not getting recommended vaccinations. My parents have been choosing FluMist nasal spray over getting the traditional flu vaccine because it’s advertised as a safer alternative and does not contain pesticides, which sounds great. However according to pediatrics, FluMist gives no protection against H1N1 virus.

